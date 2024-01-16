CM Kosher
Shabbos Menu
Dips
- Jalapeño
Calling all spicy lovers! This Jalapeno dip has a kick!$5.00+
- Roasted garlic mayo
Roasted garlic turned into a deep, flavorful aioli.$5.00+
- Sweet onion
Caramelized onions. Oh so sweet!$5.00+
- Babaganoush
Creamy, smoky, delicious. What's not to love about that?$5.00+
- Dill
Creamy dill dip$5.00+
- Jalapeño dill
Creamy dill dip with the addition of spicy Jalapeno. A must try with gefilte fish$5.00+
- Olive
Not too creamy, not to chunky. A perfect blended olive dip.$5.00+
Appitizers
Sides
- Cholent
A hiemish style cholent with just the right amount of kick$25.00+
- Deli Roll
Pastry dough stuffed with deli and our secret sauce.$35.00+
- Potato Kugel
Potato kugel, Classic or creamy overnight.$15.00+
- Yapchik
Our hiemish style potato kugel just upgraded. Loaded with meat.$50.00+
- Broccoli Kugel
Broccoli soufflé style kugel.$40.00
- Apple Blueberry Kugel
Fresh apples with creamy blueberries. sandwiched between our delicious crumble$25.00
- Yerushalmi Kugel
Sweet tones blended with classic caramel pepper flavor that we all love$75.00
- Roasted Potato's
A classic roasted style potato.$25.00+
- Sticky Garlic Potato's
Roasted potato's elevated with our sweet garlic sauce.$40.00+
- Roasted Sweet Potato Cubes
Cubed sweet potato roasted to perfection$30.00+
- Roasted Vegetables
Peppers, Zucchini, Red onions. Seasoned with salt and pepper. Sometimes simple is best$35.00+
Boards
Entrees
- Chicken Quarters
Chicken quarters, glazed, BBQ, or breaded$40.00+
- Corn Flake Schnitzel
Corn flake style fried chicken fillets.$75.00+
- Honey Mustard Chicken
A Cleveland mainstay. Chicken breast glazed with our honey mustard glaze$75.00+
- Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast baked to perfection, topped with our top secret Marsala sauce$85.00+
- Southern Fried Chicken
Succulent Southern fried chicken bottoms. Bone in or deboned.$75.00+
- Grilled Chicken Tenders
Succulent chicken breast grilled to perfection$75.00
- Chicken Fingers
Choose from any of our 5 flavors$80.00+
- Glazed Corned Beef
Corned beef shouldn't be this good.$160.00+
- London Broil
Perfectly seasoned London broil with Au Jus.$150.00+
Shabbos For 4
Friday Night Meal
- Friday Night
Shabbos made easy$130.00+
