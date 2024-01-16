Shabbos Simcha Packages
Shabbos has never been so easy. Take the stress out of the Simcha. We have the package just right for you.
Pick the Package that is right for you
A convenient, affordable drop off catering.
The Perfect Shabbos
A perfect simcha package.
Friday night $25 a head
Shabbos day $20 a head
The Hiemish Shabbos
For a truly Hiemish shabbos
Friday night $40 a head
Shabbos Day $35 a head
The Balabatish Shabbos
An all out Shabbos experience
Friday night $75 a head
Shabbos day $50 a head